CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $76.77, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 4.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 38.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 27.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 28.78%.

CYBR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CYBR is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $108.67 million, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $515.98 million. These totals would mark changes of -18.05% and +18.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CYBR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, CYBR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.66.

It is also worth noting that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

