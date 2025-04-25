CyberArk (CYBR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw CyberArk (CYBR) ending at $349.19, denoting a +1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

The the stock of maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts has risen by 1.18% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect CyberArk to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $305.66 million, up 37.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of +20.46% and +31.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.56% higher. Right now, CyberArk possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CyberArk has a Forward P/E ratio of 94.46 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 61.7.

We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

