CyberArk (CYBR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw CyberArk (CYBR) ending at $293.46, denoting a +1.56% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 1.84% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.47% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $233.9 million, showing a 22.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $939.08 million, signifying shifts of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. CyberArk presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CyberArk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 126.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.55.

We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

