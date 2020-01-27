CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $137.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 18.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CYBR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CYBR to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $126.46 million, up 15.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CYBR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CYBR has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.79 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.53.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

