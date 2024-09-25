CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $283.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 0.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $233.9 million, reflecting a 22.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $939.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. As of now, CyberArk holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, CyberArk is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 124.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.46, so one might conclude that CyberArk is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

