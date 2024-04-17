CyberArk (CYBR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the latest trading day at $235.98, indicating a -1.66% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts have depreciated by 8.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CyberArk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 2, 2024. In that report, analysts expect CyberArk to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 258.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $213.29 million, up 31.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $926.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.14% and +23.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, CyberArk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 136.59. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.82.

We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CYBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.