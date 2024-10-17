CyberArk (CYBR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $295.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts have appreciated by 9.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $233.9 million, showing a 22.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CYBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $939.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. CyberArk is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CyberArk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 128.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.24.

It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

