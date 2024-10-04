CyberArk (CYBR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

CyberArk (CYBR) closed the most recent trading day at $280.52, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has climbed by 3.54% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $233.9 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $939.08 million, which would represent changes of +104.46% and +24.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. CyberArk presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CyberArk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 121.73. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.34.

Also, we should mention that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

