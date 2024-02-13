CyberArk and Gartner have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

CyberArk Software is back in the upper deck of the Zacks Rank after reporting another stunning beat and raise quarter last week.



With its 72% EPS beat for Q4, the mid-cap leader in end-to-end identity security and continuous cyber threat detection has now posted four consecutive quarters averaging a positive surprise of 76%.



Following last week's 18.5% surge in CYBR shares, the company has now entered the big-cap arena with a market capitalization of $11.5 billion.



And it will likely remain there as the company's outlook keeps pushing higher for both sales and profits, forcing Wall Street analysts to keep raising their estimates. You can get all the details on their growth and guidance in this article...



CyberArk (CYBR) Soars 8% as Q4 Earnings & Sales Crush Estimates



While it's likely that not all of the analyst upward revisions have yet to be submitted to the Zacks Rank quantitative weighting algorithm since last Thursday's report (as I write on Monday morning), the current consensus projections are making growth investors salivate as CyberArk is able to leverage its recurring revenues, subscriptions, and margins into higher realms of profitability...

Estimates as of 2/10/24



2024 Revenue: +23% to $926M

2025 Revenue: +21.5% to $1.13B



2024 EPS: +55% to $1.74

2025 EPS: +92.5% to $3.35



State of Threat: Cyber Crime 3.0



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Identity Security solution provider’s reported revenues increased 32% year over year to $223.1 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $209.7 million. Markedly, more than 90% of quarterly revenues were recurring in nature, which surged 41% year over year to $201.5 million.



Annual Recurring Revenues (“ARR”) increased 36% to $774 million. The subscription portion, which accounted for 75% of the total ARR, soared 60% year over year to $582 million. This upside was primarily driven by a record number of software-as-a-service solution bookings and the strong demand for on-premise subscription offerings.



In my State of Threat: Cyber Crime 3.0 report, I wrote this...



With more big hacks and data breaches in the past few months, including MGM, 23andMe, and Flagstar Bank of Michigan -- their third since 2021 -- it’s becoming clear that a permanent state of ever-sophisticated threats exist for companies of all sizes.



We may have naively thought at some point in the past few years that cybersecurity companies, armed with big technology, bigger enterprise customer budgets, and highly-skilled people, would eventually close the gaps in corporate defenses.



But that dream has faded into a much more sober realization. Cyber crime is now one of the most advanced organized criminal ventures on the planet.



From state-sanctioned hacking, theft, and espionage to the incredible digital reach of skilled, armed bad actors across the globe, the lure of endless power and riches compares to any revolution in human history -- including the great Age of Exploration in the 16th to 18th centuries.



Note: I just read SpaceX engineer Andrew Rader’s book Beyond the Known for the second time and he knows his seafaring history as well as anyone. Highly recommend it.



But it gets worse. Just as we come to grips with the bad guys always being one step ahead of our latest data defenses, a new weapon has been presented to them that will intensify the war exponentially.



That weapon, of course, is Artificial Intelligence (AI). As much as I praise the growth and advancement that AI is bringing to industry, science, and society, we can easily see it is a double-edged sword when hidden forces can manipulate and destroy from a safe distance in their cyber bunkers.



(end of my Zacks Confidential special report excerpt from October)



To see the full detailed report with expert analysis on cybercrime scope, projections, and costs, just go to State of Threat.



If you don't have a subscription to Zacks Confidential -- where one of a dozen analysts writes a unique research report on a particular industry, sector, or economy-wide growth trend every Monday -- it is by far one of the best deals in investment analysis anywhere at under $100 per year.



Last time I checked it was still only $59 a year for 52 fresh, proprietary reports. And you get access to all the archives going back several years. Whatever the current price, you can get a 30-day trial for a buck and see for yourself if you find value in our research and stock picks.



CyberArk Software is a $6.7 billion veteran provider of enterprise security growing sales this year and next at 24% to $900 million. I think this Zacks #2 Rank is undervalued and so does the team at Piper Sandler who has a $200 PT on shares.



Headquartered in Israel, CyberArk was founded in 1999. The company is a vital security partner to more than 5,400 global businesses, which include over 50% of the Fortune 500 and more than 35% of the Global 2000 companies.

Gartner is the world's leading information technology research and advisory firm. The company offers rich domain expertise and technology-related insight necessary for informed decision-making processes.



Gartner works with organizations to develop technology strategies, plans and budgets, as well as select the right technologies for their operations.



In 2023, the firm hit nearly $6 billion in revenue for the first time and IT shares launched 34% to new all-time highs above $450, reaching a market capitalization over $35 billion.



Gartner shares their research both through private consulting as well as executive programs and conferences. Its clients include large corporations, government agencies, technology companies, and investment firms.



The company's client base consists of over 10,000 organizations in over 90 countries, served by 19,500 employees located in 85 offices worldwide.



Those outside of IT circles may still know of Gartner for their eponymous "Magic Quadrant" that evaluates key business functions and innovations across industries to compare and contrast top enterprise performers.

History and New Strength in the SOFTOSPHERE

Gideon Gartner founded Gartner, Inc. in 1979. The company went public as Gartner Group in 1986 before Saatchi & Saatchi acquired it in 1988.



In 1990, Gartner Group was taken private by some of its executives, including Gartner himself, with funding from Bain Capital and Dun & Bradstreet. The company went public again in 1993 and in 2000, the name was simplified to Gartner.



Since the end of 2020, Gartner's topline grew 43% from $4.1 billion to $5.9 billion. Concurrently, IT shares vaulted 180%.



I think this is all about their importance in the new world that emerged during the pandemic that I have called the SOFTOSPHERE...



Software Goes Stratosphere on Planet COVID



And this demand for deep technology expertise has only accelerated in the past year with the rise of AI power tools and large language models like ChatGPT that every Fortune 1000 enterprise wants to build their own version of.

So Why Did IT Fall Into the Cellar of the Zacks Rank?

Gartner delivered a mix Q4 report last week with top and bottom beats, but below-consensus guidance. And this has had analysts lowering estimates for this year and next.



You can get all those details here...



Gartner (IT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates



A post-earnings note from analysts at William Blair highlighted that Q4 revenue of $1.586 billion was $11 million above their estimate and $1 million above consensus, "led by outperformance in Research ($7 million above our model) and Conferences ($5 million above our model)."



The Blair team believes that the 2024 guidance "embeds a later-than-previously-expected trough in CV (contract value) growth and, consequently, lower revenue and margins this year, though strong new business commentary acts as an important offset to investor sentiment."



Bottom line on Gartner: After a strong performance in the AI-SOFTOSPHERE the past 3 years, IT shares may due for a pause here. But I wouldn't short them just yet as they seem to be holding up well after last week. Keep an eye on the Zacks Rank to let you know if estimates stabilize or head further south.

Additional content:

Is a Q4 Beat in the Cards for Coinbase (COIN)?

Coinbase Global, Inc. is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15 after the closing bell. COIN delivered an earnings surprise in the last three reported quarters of 2023.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from lower transaction, technology and development expenses, higher stablecoin revenues and a mix shift of trading volume, offset by a decline in consumer transaction revenues.

Subscription and services revenues are likely to have improved on higher stablecoin revenues, primarily attributable to increased average interest rates on USDC reserves, a rise in blockchain rewards from higher staked balances for certain assets and interest income generated on customer custodial cash. Fees are likely to have increased, driven by mix shift of trading volume.

Coinbase estimates subscription services revenues to remain unchanged from the third quarter at $300 million.

Transaction revenues are likely to have declined due to lower consumer transaction revenues, attributed to corresponding decreases in consumer Trading Volume as well as lower institutional transaction revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $731.9 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating an increase of 16.3% from the year-ago reported number.

COIN estimates technology and development and general and administrative expenses between $525 million and $575 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter. It estimates sales and marketing expenses between $85 million and $95 million. The company remains focused on its cost-containment efforts that are likely to have helped deliver improved adjusted EBITDA.

Transaction expenses are likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter because of a decline in payment processing and account verification expenses, transaction reversal losses and miner fees, primarily due to a fall in blockchain transmission volume and significant investments in batching and other optimizations in on-chain activity. Technology and development expenses are likely to have declined owing to a decrease in personnel-related expenses, website hosting and infrastructure costs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share, indicating an increase of 97.5% from the year-ago reported number.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Coinbase this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Coinbase has an Earnings ESP of +200.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Coinbase currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks from the finance sector with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:

CubeSmart has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 68 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.49%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CUBE’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, matched in one and missed in the other one.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. has an Earnings ESP of +2.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 99 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

CRBG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

