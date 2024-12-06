CyberArk 1.14M share Spot Secondary priced at $326.00

The deal priced at low end of $326.00-$327.57 range and below last closing price of $327.57. BofA is acting as sole book running manager for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CYBR:
- CyberArk announces offering of 1.14M ordinary shares for holders
- CyberArk Software’s Assets Surge, Boosting Financial Health
- CyberArk price target raised to $316 from $295 at Morgan Stanley
- CyberArk achieves QC1 certification from ACN in Italy
- CyberArk price target raised to $355 from $335 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.