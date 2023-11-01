CyberAgent (TYO:4751) Price Target Decreased by 7.51% to 1,055.13

The average one-year price target for CyberAgent (TYO:4751) has been revised to 1,055.13 / share. This is an decrease of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 1,140.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 676.70 to a high of 1,627.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.65% from the latest reported closing price of 807.60 / share.

CyberAgent Maintains 1.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberAgent. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4751 is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 56,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 10,547K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4751 by 20.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,558K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4751 by 30.71% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 5,200K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 4,300K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4751 by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,311K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4751 by 14.33% over the last quarter.

