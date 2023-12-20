CyberAgent, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (CYGIY) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 3.65

The average one-year price target for CyberAgent, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CYGIY) has been revised to 3.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 3.44 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.48 to a high of 5.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.45% from the latest reported closing price of 2.93 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 10,547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYGIY by 20.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYGIY by 30.71% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 5,200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 4,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYGIY by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYGIY by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.