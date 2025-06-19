Is CyberAgent (CYGIY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CyberAgent (CYGIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CyberAgent is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 608 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CyberAgent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYGIY's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CYGIY has moved about 55.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberAgent is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jabil (JBL). The stock has returned 42.2% year-to-date.

In Jabil's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CyberAgent belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.9% so far this year, so CYGIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Jabil falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CyberAgent and Jabil as they could maintain their solid performance.

CyberAgent (CYGIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

