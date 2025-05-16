Is CyberAgent (CYGIY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CyberAgent (CYGIY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CyberAgent is one of 607 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CyberAgent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYGIY's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CYGIY has returned 39.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CyberAgent is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY). The stock is up 29% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fujitsu Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CyberAgent belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, meaning that CYGIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fujitsu Ltd. however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved -4.6% so far this year.

CyberAgent and Fujitsu Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

