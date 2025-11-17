CyberAgent (CYAGF) Price Target Increased by 76.00% to 12.32

The average one-year price target for CyberAgent (OTCPK:CYAGF) has been revised to $12.32 / share. This is an increase of 76.00% from the prior estimate of $7.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.03 to a high of $15.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.40% from the latest reported closing price of $6.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberAgent. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYAGF is 0.15%, an increase of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.99% to 33,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,984K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYAGF by 10.06% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,908K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,144K shares , representing a decrease of 236.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYAGF by 10.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYAGF by 33.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,852K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYAGF by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VHGEX - Vanguard Global Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

