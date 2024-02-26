News & Insights

UNH

Cyber security outage at UnitedHealth's Change unit extends for sixth straight day

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 26, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth's UNH.N technology unit Change Healthcare said it expects disruptions from a recent cyber security attack to last at least through Monday, according to the latest update on its status page.

The problems began last Wednesday after a "suspected nation-state associated cybersecurity threat actor" gained access to Change Healthcare's information technology systems, UnitedHealth said in a filing last week.

A number of pharmacy chains, including CVS Health CVS.N and Walgreens WBA.O, have said the outage was having knock-on effects on their businesses.

Change Healthcare is a key facilitator of electronic payments and data interchange across the U.S. healthcare system.

