Cyber security firm Avast boosted by work-from-home trend

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Cyber security company Avast AVST.L met market expectations with a 7.1% rise in organic revenue in 2020, driven by double-digit growth in its consumer direct desktop business as more people used its software when working from home in the pandemic.

The London-listed group reported revenue of $892.9 million, up 2.3% at actual rates, and core earnings of $495.5 million, up 2.6%.

It said it expected to deliver 2021 organic revenue growth in the range of 6% to 8%, underpinned by a strong prior year billings performance.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

