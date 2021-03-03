Cyber security firm Avast boosted by work-from-home trend

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Cyber security company Avast met market expectations with a 7.1% rise in organic revenue in 2020, driven by double-digit growth in its consumer direct desktop business as more people used its software when working from home in the pandemic.

The London-listed group reported revenue of $892.9 million, up 2.3% at actual rates, and core earnings of $495.5 million, up 2.6%.

It said it expected to deliver 2021 organic revenue growth in the range of 6% to 8%, underpinned by a strong prior year billings performance.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

