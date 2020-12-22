Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 98% from its 52-week low price of $29.02/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

HACK in Focus

The fund provides global exposure to the cyber security industry comprising companies that offer hardware, software, consulting and services to defend against cybercrime. It tracks the Prime Cyber Defense Index. The ETF charges investors 60 bps in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The cyber security corner of the technology sector has been an area to watch lately given the recent SolarWinds software hack, which has impacted a number of U.S. companies and government agencies. The massive cyber attack has raised the demand for security-related purchases by both companies and governments, which in turn will boost spending in the space.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that HACK might remain strong given a high weighted alpha of 47.30 and a low 20-day volatility of 18.35%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

