US Markets
SNOW

Cyber security company Securonix raises $1 bln in Vista-led round

Contributor
Krystal Hu Reuters
Published

Cloud-based security solutions provider Securonix told Reuters on Monday it had raised more than $1 billion in a private fundraising round led by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

By Krystal Hu

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cloud-based security solutions provider Securonix told Reuters on Monday it had raised more than $1 billion in a private fundraising round led by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

Securonix said the capital raised will allow it to make significant investments in hiring senior talent and expand its offerings around the world.

The company - based in Addison, Texas - offers cloud-based cyber security threat detection and response services and it's one of the largest in the category, its co-founder and chief executive Sachin Nayyar said in an interview.

It serves enterprise customers and government agencies around the world, including Pfizer, and the United States accounts for more than half of its revenue.

"We really believe this is the time for us to invest a lot more," Nayyar said. "We want to provide better intelligence and detection within the apps."

Securonix has raised over $50 million from investors prior to the deal. Investment firms Volition Capital and Eight Roads Ventures participated in this funding round alongside Vista Equity. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Securonix announced a marketing partnership last year with cloud data warehousing firm Snowflake Inc SNOW.N. Nayyar said Securonix planned to partner with other data analytics platforms.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Beijing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNOW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular