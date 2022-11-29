Cyber Monday sets sales record as shoppers splurge on toys, electronics- report

Adds NRF shopper numbers

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Discount-hunting shoppers snapped up more Pokemon cards, TVs and air fryers on Cyber Monday, pushing sales to $11.3 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day in history, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

Sales, not adjusted for inflation, rose 5.8% from a year ago, per data from Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce performance by analyzing purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the United States.

While retailers started promotions and discount offers as early as October to induce more sales, turns out inflation-weary shoppers had largely put off their holiday shopping until the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday in hopes of finding the best deals.

Major retailers including TargetTGT.N, Macy's M.N and Best Buy BBY.N have signaled a return to pre-pandemic shopping patterns during traditional single-day shopping events.

Toys were the hottest products on Cyber Monday, their online sales jumped nearly eight-fold compared to an average day in October 2022, according to the Adobe Analytics report.

Electronics sales rose about five-fold, while sporting goods, appliances and books also saw increases over 400%.

Pokemon cards, Hot Wheels, PlayStation 5s, Smart TVs and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling products.

About 196.7 million shoppers made purchases during the five-day holiday period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation said on Tuesday.

Canada's Shopify Inc SHOP.TO said its merchants recorded $7.5 billion in sales globally from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Still, some experts were not convinced that a bright Cyber Monday was a sign of inflation easing its burden on consumer sentiment.

"Online shopping still makes up only about 15% of all retail sales. So it is not necessarily a great indicator of the health of the economy overall," said Dan North, senior economist at global trade credit insurer Allianz Trade North America.

Retailers on track for record Cyber Monday -Adobe Analytics nL4N32O2B3

Black Friday online sales to hit record despite high inflation -Adobe AnalyticsnL4N32L2T2

Thin Black Friday crowds mark U.S. holiday shopping kickoff -nL1N32L0TR

Early Black Friday 'deals' abound, but actual bargains are scarcenL1N32C22F

Cyber Monday sales over the years Cyber Monday sales over the yearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OKECwL

Cyber Monday sales over the years Cyber Monday sales over the yearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Ufz8Lt

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.