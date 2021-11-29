Cyber Monday Deal On Web Hosting: Siteground
Cyber Monday is full of great deals for web hosting services. While there is no shortage of providers to choose from, we particularly like this deal from Siteground.
Choosing a web host for your site is one of the most important decisions you can make. While cost should be a factor, you should also consider what you want to do with your site and whether you want to share a server with other customers. Fortunately, there are plans available on the market to meet any need and budget.
Today’s best web hosting services offer lots of online storage for your content, security functionality like SSL certificates, and useful extras like DDoS protection.
Siteground Cyber Monday Deal
This Cyber Monday, Siteground offers hosting plans for as low as $2.99 per month.
How Siteground Works
Siteground’s service plans offer generous online storage, top-level security and affordable pricing. This year, the company is taking up to 80% off its plans for Cyber Monday. The company’s entry-level plan is now down to just $2.99 per month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I host my own website?
You can host your own website. However, you would need to handle all the components of web hosting yourself, such as server hardware, security measures and a stable high-speed internet connection. This requires more time and resources than most small businesses can afford to handle, so we recommend going with an affordable web hosting service that can host your website on their servers and make sure that it is secure and online.
What is shared web hosting?
Shared web hosting is one of the affordable kinds of web hosting available to small businesses and personal users. A shared hosting plan means that your website is hosted on a server that is also hosting other customers’ websites. This is usually fine for small businesses, but it can create slowdowns if lots of people are trying to access the server at once. If you want speed and reliability, you may want to go with a dedicated hosting plan instead.
