Cyber Monday Deal On Web Hosting: HostGator

Cyber Monday is a good time to find web hosting deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans, but you need to know what to look for. Here’s one top deal from HostGator.

Creating a website involves much more than coming up with a good design; you need to have a reliable hosting provider in order to ensure that your site is always accessible to visitors and can handle appropriate traffic loads. Perhaps most importantly, it needs to be able to do this within the confines of your budget without compromising performance.

Fortunately, there are plenty of strong hosting platforms on the market today that help you keep your site active, secure and running smoothly. Today’s best web hosting services go beyond a hosting platform by also offering extra features such as DDoS protection and SSL certificates, in addition to cloud storage for any media you may need.

HostGator Cyber Monday Deal

HostGator is offering starter plans for as little as $2.08 per month when you sign up for a 3-year plan this Cyber Monday. Normally, this service would cost $10.95 per month.

How HostGator Works

HostGator is one of the most popular names in the web hosting space because it offers a wide range of hosting options and top-level security features. This year, the company is taking up to 70% off its hosting plans. The Hatchling plan, which typically starts at $10.95 per month, can now go as low as $2.08 per month if you commit to three years of service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does web hosting cost?

The cost of your hosting service will depend on the provider you choose and whatever service plan you pick. Shared hosting plans with limited bandwidth and storage tend to be cheaper, while the more expensive plans tend to provide dedicated servers on top-shelf hardware with priority customer support.

What does server uptime mean?

Server uptime refers to the amount of time that a server is fully functional and connected to the internet. If the server malfunctions in some way and shuts down, that means that the websites on the server cannot be accessed.

Naturally, most customers want to make sure that their sites are accessible as much as possible, so many web hosting providers guarantee a certain amount of uptime in their service plans. Many providers guarantee at least 99% uptime, or else customers get some kind of compensation for their trouble.

