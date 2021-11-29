Cyber Monday Deal On Web Hosting: Bluehost

If you’re on the hunt for a deal on web hosting, Cyber Monday is a good time to shop around. You can find deep discounts off of regular prices, including this offer from Bluehost.

Creating a website involves much more than coming up with a good design; you need to have a reliable hosting provider in order to ensure that your site is always accessible to visitors and can handle appropriate traffic loads. Perhaps most importantly, it needs to be able to do this within the confines of your budget without compromising performance.

Fortunately, there are plenty of strong hosting platforms on the market today that help you keep your site active, secure and running smoothly. Today’s best web hosting services go beyond a hosting platform by also offering extra features such as DDoS protection and SSL certificates, in addition to cloud storage for any media you may need.

Bluehost Cyber Monday Deal

This Cyber Monday, Bluehost is offering up to 75% off its hosting plans. Sign up for just $2.65 per month, down from the regular starting price of $9.99 per month.

Learn More On Bluehost’s Secure Website.

How Bluehost Works

BlueHost is a flexible and intuitive web hosting platform that offers a wide range of plans and a robust feature set. For Cyber Monday, Bluehost is taking up to 75% off its hosting plans when you sign up for a long-term plan. The company’s entry-level shared hosting plan, which starts at $9.99 per month, is now down to just $2.65 per month when you commit to a year of service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does web hosting cost?

The cost of your hosting service will depend on the provider you choose and whatever service plan you pick. Shared hosting plans with limited bandwidth and storage tend to be cheaper, while the more expensive plans tend to provide dedicated servers on top-shelf hardware with priority customer support.

What does server uptime mean?

Server uptime refers to the amount of time that a server is fully functional and connected to the internet. If the server malfunctions in some way and shuts down, that means that the websites on the server cannot be accessed.

Naturally, most customers want to make sure that their sites are accessible as much as possible, so many web hosting providers guarantee a certain amount of uptime in their service plans. Many providers guarantee at least 99% uptime, or else customers get some kind of compensation for their trouble.

