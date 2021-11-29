Cyber Monday Deal On Web Hosting: A2

Most of today’s leading hosting providers are offering deep discounts this Cyber Monday, and A2 is no exception.

Choosing a web host is an important task. You want to ensure that your host is not only cheap but has solid enough performance to keep your site up and running as much as possible. The best hosting services offer an ideal balance of affordability, functionality and usability.

Today’s best web hosting services offer lots of online storage for your content, security functionality like SSL certificates and useful extras like DDoS protection.

A2 Cyber Monday Deal

This Cyber Monday, A2 is cutting the price of its service plans to as low as $1.99 per month

Learn More On A2 Hosting’s Secure Website.

How A2 Works

We recommend A2 to anyone looking for a solid, affordable web hosting platform, especially with this seasonal promotion. The company is taking up to 82% off its plans this Cyber Monday, which means you can start hosting your company’s site for as little as $1.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does web hosting cost?

The cost of your hosting service will depend on the provider you choose and whatever service plan you pick. Shared hosting plans with limited bandwidth and storage tend to be cheaper, while the more expensive plans tend to provide dedicated servers on top-shelf hardware with priority customer support.

What does server uptime mean?

Server uptime refers to the amount of time that a server is fully functional and connected to the internet. If the server malfunctions in some way and shuts down, that means that the websites on the server cannot be accessed. Naturally, most customers want to make sure that their sites are accessible as much as possible, so many web hosting providers guarantee a certain amount of uptime in their service plans. Many providers guarantee at least 99% uptime, or else customers get some kind of compensation for their trouble.

