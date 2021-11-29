Cyber Monday Deal On VPN service: Surfshark

Cyber Monday is a great time to get a deal on a VPN. Surfshark is no exception.

A VPN, or virtual private network, can help you browse the web anonymously and away from the eyes of hackers, corporations, and even government agencies.

The top VPNs on the market also offer bonus features like dedicated IP addresses, worldwide server locations and mobile apps.

Surfshark Cyber Monday Deal

Surfshark’s VPN normally starts at $12.95, but this Cyber Monday, you can pay as little as $2.21 per month on a 27-month plan.

How Surfshark Works

Surfshark is one of our favorite VPN services because of its affordable pricing, respectable set of features and selection of servers in more than 65 countries. For Cyber Monday, Surfshark is cutting 83% off its two-year plan. This means that you can enjoy all the service has to offer for as little as $2.21 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does a VPN Cost?

The cost of your VPN will depend on what provider you choose as well as the service package you go with. Specialized VPNs for business teams and other environments typically cost more than a personal VPN.

Can you trust your VPN service?

Millions of people around the world use VPNs every day and are able to browse the web securely and without issue. However, breaches have happened to different providers in the past, and there have been times where customers’ information has been stolen. Additionally, some VPNs are beholden to government surveillance standards depending on what country the company is based in.

