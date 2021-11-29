Cyber Monday Deal On VPN Service: ProtonVPN

There are plenty of deals to be had this Cyber Monday, especially in the VPN space. ProtonVPN is no exception.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, can boost your online security by hiding all of your browsing data. This helps keep your important information safe from hackers and other bad actors.

The best VPNs on the market go beyond the basics and offer extras like split tunneling, mobile apps and more.

ProtonVPN Cyber Monday Deal

For Cyber Monday, ProtonVPN is cutting the cost of its popular VPN down to just $4.99 per month for 24 months.

Learn More On ProtonVPN’s Secure Website.

How ProtonVPN Works

ProtonVPN is popular due to its selection of more than 1,000 worldwide server locations as well as standard features such as its strict no-logs policy. This year, the company’s Plus plan is available for up to 50% off depending on what term you choose. This means that for a limited time, the services is available for as low as $4.99 for 24 months.

More Exciting Cyber Monday Deals To Boost Your Business

VPNs

NordVPN plans start at $3.29 per month for 24 months. Get Deal

PIA plans are 80% off, starting at $2.03 per month for 36 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Get Deal

CyberGhost plans start at $2.17 per month for 24 months. Get Deal

SurfShark plans start at $2.21 per month for 24 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Get Deal

ExpressVPN plans start at $8.32 per month for 12 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Get Deal

AtlasVPN plans start at $1.39 per month for 36 months, plus get three additional months for free. Get Deal

Domain Registration

Domain.com is offering 25% off all products, with an additional 30% off when using code FORBES30. Get Deal

Hosting

VoIP

Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25% off. Plans start at $18.95 per month. Get Deal

Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. Get Deal

Bookkeeping Software

Get 70% off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 per month. Get Deal

Get 60% off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 per month. Get Deal

For more Cyber Monday deals, visit Forbes Advisor SMB.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are VPNs illegal?

VPNs are legal in most of the world. However, some countries such as China have laws that forbid using a VPN to bypass banned content. It’s also worth noting that in any country, doing anything illegal while using a VPN is still illegal.

Can you get a VPN for free?

Yes. However, most free VPNs are limited in functionality compared to paid services. There is also a possibility that a free VPN provider will log your information and sell it to third parties in lieu of subscription revenue. Those who place importance on their security will be better off looking at paid VPNs.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.