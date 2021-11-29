Cyber Monday Deal On VPN Service: Private Internet Access

There is no shortage of VPN deals on the market this holiday season. Many vendors are offering extensive discounts on their service, and Private Internet Access is no exception.

A virtual private network (VPN) boosts your online security by keeping your browsing activity safe from prying eyes. This helps keep your most important data from being compromised.



The best VPNs make it easy to keep your data safe without straining your budget.

Private Internet Access Cyber Monday Deal

The Cyber Monday offer from Private Internet Access means you’ll pay just $2.03 per month for 39 months for its VPN service. That’s down from the regular starting price of $9.95 per month.

Learn More On Private Internet Access’ Secure Website.

How Private Internet Access Works

Private Internet Access is among our favorite VPN services on the market due to its wide range of server locations, dedicated IP options and mobile apps for all of your devices. For Cyber Monday, PIA is taking 80% off its three-year plan and adding three months of service. This takes the service down to as little as $2.03 per month.

More Exciting Cyber Monday Deals To Boost Your Business

VPNs

NordVPN plans start at $3.29 per month for 24 months. See Details

Proton plans are up to 50% off, starting at $4 per month for 12 months. See Details

ExpressVPN plans start at $8.32 per month for 12 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. See Details

AtlasVPN plans start at $1.39 per month for 36 months, plus get three additional months for free. See Details

CyberGhost plans start at $2.17 per month for 24 months. See Details

SurfShark plans start at $2.21 per month for 24 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. See Details

Hosting

VoIP

Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25% off. Plans start at $18.95 per month. See Details

Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. See Details

Domain Registration

Domain.com is offering 25% off all products, with an additional 30% off when using code FORBES30. See Details

Bookkeeping Software

Get 70% off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 per month. See Details

Get 60% off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 per month. See Details

For more Cyber Monday deals, visit Forbes Advisor SMB.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are VPNs illegal?

VPNs are legal in most of the world. However, some countries such as China have laws that forbid using a VPN to bypass banned content. It’s also worth noting that in any country, doing anything illegal while using a VPN is still illegal.

Can you get a VPN for free?

Yes. However, most free VPNs are limited in functionality compared to paid services. There is also a possibility that a free VPN provider will log your information and sell it to third parties in lieu of subscription revenue. Those who place importance on their security will be better off looking at paid VPNs.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.