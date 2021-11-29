Cyber Monday Deal On VPN Service: NordVPN

If you’re on the hunt for a deal on VPN service, Cyber Monday is a good time to shop around. You can find deep discounts off of regular prices, including this offer from NordVPN.

It’s all too easy to run across dangerous websites with an accidental click or well-planned phishing scam, so giving yourself a measure of protection is a wise move. A virtual private network (VPN) can protect your sensitive information by providing a shield between you and the sites you visit.

The best private networks go beyond masking your IP address by offering other security and convenience features, such as optional dedicated IPs.

NordVPN Cyber Monday Deal

NordVPN typically offers plans starting at $11.95 per month, but with the Cyber Monday deal, you can sign up for a 24-month plan for as little as $3.29 per month (paid up front).

How NordVPN Works

NordVPN is one of the most popular names in the VPN space due to its intuitive UI and impressive feature set. This Cyber Monday, you can get two full years of service for just $3.29 per month. That’s up to 72% off the regular price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does a VPN Cost?

The cost of your VPN will depend on what provider you choose as well as the service package you go with. Specialized VPNs for business teams and other environments typically cost more than a personal VPN.

Can you trust your VPN service?

Millions of people around the world use VPNs every day and are able to browse the web securely and without issue. However, breaches have happened to different providers in the past, and there have been times where customers’ information has been stolen. Additionally, some VPNs are beholden to government surveillance standards depending on what country the company is based in.

