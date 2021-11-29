Cyber Monday Deal On VPN Service: ExpressVPN

There’s no shortage of Cyber Monday deals on VPNs. This year, ExpressVPN has one of our favorite promotions.

A virtual private network (VPN) masks your online activity and keeps your data safe from prying eyes. The best VPN services on the market also offer bonus features like split tunneling and mobile apps for all your devices.

ExpressVPN Cyber Monday Deal

To commemorate Cyber Monday, ExpressVPN is offering a deep discount on its long-term plans, bringing the cost of the service down to as low as $6.67 per month for 15 months.

How ExpressVPN Works

ExpressVPN is one of our top picks for VPNs because of its wide selection of servers, user-friendly interface and support for split tunneling. This year, the company is offering three free months of service on top of its annual plan, bringing the monthly price of the service down to $6.67 per month.

More Exciting Cyber Monday Deals To Boost Your Business

VPNs

AtlasVPN plans start at $1.39 / month for 36 months, plus get three additional months for free. View Deal

PIA plans are 80% off, starting at $2.03 / month for 36 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. View Deal

CyberGhost plans start at $2.17 / month for 24 months. View Deal

SurfShark plans start at $2.21 / month for 24 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. View Deal

NordVPN plans start at $3.29 / month for 24 months. View Deal

Proton plans are up to 50% off, starting at $4 / month for 12 months. View Deal

Hosting

Domain Registration

Domain.com is offering 25% off all products, with an additional 30% off when using code FORBES30. View Deal

Bookkeeping Software

Get 70% off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 / month. View Deal

Get 60% off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 / month. View Deal

VoIP

Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25% off. Plans start at $18.95 / month. View Deal

Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. View Deal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does a VPN Cost?

The cost of your VPN will depend on what provider you choose as well as the service package you go with. Specialized VPNs for business teams and other environments typically cost more than a personal VPN.

Can you trust your VPN service?

Millions of people around the world use VPNs every day and are able to browse the web securely and without issue. However, breaches have happened to different providers in the past, and there have been times where customers’ information has been stolen. Additionally, some VPNs are beholden to government surveillance standards depending on what country the company is based in.

