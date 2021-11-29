Cyber Monday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Norton
Cyber Monday is a good time to find Antivirus protection deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans, but you need to know what to look for. Here’s one top deal from Norton.
Antivirus software can be a useful component of your company’s cybersecurity strategy to protect your digital life. The most popular services today are constantly evolving to meet new threats and offer innovative tools such as firewalls and endpoint protection.
The best antivirus software should be affordable, but it also should include great key features, such as top customer support and a quality user experience.
Norton Cyber Monday Deal
Norton typically starts at $59.99 per year. This Cyber Monday, you can get the service for as little as $9.99.
Learn More On Norton’s Secure Website.
How Norton Works
Norton offers protection from malware, phishing, trojan attacks and even cryptojacking. While the software normally starts at $59.99 per year, the company is offering up to 83% off, which means you can get protected for as little as $9.99 for a full 12 months.
More Exciting Cyber Monday Deals To Boost Your Business
VPNs
- NordVPN plans start at $3.29 per month for 24 months. Learn More
- PIA plans are 80% off, starting at $2.03 per month for 36 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Learn More
- CyberGhost plans start at $2.17 per month for 24 months. Learn More
- SurfShark plans start at $2.21 per month for 24 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Learn More
- Proton plans are up to 50% off, starting at $4 per month for 12 months. Learn More
- ExpressVPN plans start at $8.32 per month for 12 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Learn More
- AtlasVPN plans start at $1.39 per month for 36 months, plus get three additional months for free. Learn More
Domain Registration
- Domain.com is offering 25% off all products, with an additional 30% off when using code FORBES30. Learn More
Hosting
- Hostinger
- Shared hosting is $1.39 per month and you also get a free domain. Learn More
- WordPress sites start at $1.99 per month.
- Zyro
- Standard websites start at $1.70 per month; save up to 86%! Learn More
- eCommerce-enabled sites start at $6.90 per month; save up to 72%! Learn More
- Bluehost
- Shared hosting is $2.65 per month. Learn More
- WordPress sites start at $2.65 per month. Learn More
- SiteGround
- Shared hosting is $3.99 per month. Learn More
- WordPress sites start at $3.99 per month. Learn More
- A2Hosting
- Shared hosting is $1.99 per month. Learn More
- Get a managed VPS for just $29.99 per month. Learn More
- Dedicated servers start at $99.99 per month. Learn More
VoIP
- Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. Learn More
- Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25% off. Plans start at $18.95 per month. Learn More
Bookkeeping Software
- Get 60% off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 per month. Learn More
- Get 70% off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 per month. Learn More
For more Cyber Monday deals, visit Forbes Advisor SMB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Will antivirus software slow down my computer?
Any software program you run will require some of your machine’s resources, and antivirus is no exception. The amount of slowdown you experience with an antivirus will depend on the specifications of your machine and the way the software is designed. With that in mind, modern computers are fast enough that you shouldn’t notice a dramatic slowdown with a reputable antivirus program installed.
What’s the difference between a full scan and a quick scan?
If you’ve used an antivirus program before, you may notice that your service lets you choose between a “full scan” and a “quick scan”. A full scan will look through every file on your computer for malware and might take a while. A quick scan will simply look in the likeliest locations and they usually take a few minutes at most. Quick scans are generally better for routine checkups, while a full scan is better if you believe your machine is infected and want a full search.
More From Advisor
- Cyber Monday Deal On Web Hosting: Hostinger
- Cyber Monday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Kaspersky
- The Ultimate Guide To S.M.A.R.T. Goals, With Free Template
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.