Cyber Monday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Norton

Cyber Monday is a good time to find Antivirus protection deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans, but you need to know what to look for. Here’s one top deal from Norton.

Antivirus software can be a useful component of your company’s cybersecurity strategy to protect your digital life. The most popular services today are constantly evolving to meet new threats and offer innovative tools such as firewalls and endpoint protection.

The best antivirus software should be affordable, but it also should include great key features, such as top customer support and a quality user experience.

Norton Cyber Monday Deal

Norton typically starts at $59.99 per year. This Cyber Monday, you can get the service for as little as $9.99.

Learn More On Norton’s Secure Website.

How Norton Works

Norton offers protection from malware, phishing, trojan attacks and even cryptojacking. While the software normally starts at $59.99 per year, the company is offering up to 83% off, which means you can get protected for as little as $9.99 for a full 12 months.

More Exciting Cyber Monday Deals To Boost Your Business

VPNs

Domain Registration

Domain.com is offering 25% off all products, with an additional 30% off when using code FORBES30. Learn More

Hosting

VoIP

Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. Learn More

Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25% off. Plans start at $18.95 per month. Learn More

Bookkeeping Software

Get 60% off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 per month. Learn More

Get 70% off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 per month. Learn More

For more Cyber Monday deals, visit Forbes Advisor SMB.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Will antivirus software slow down my computer?

Any software program you run will require some of your machine’s resources, and antivirus is no exception. The amount of slowdown you experience with an antivirus will depend on the specifications of your machine and the way the software is designed. With that in mind, modern computers are fast enough that you shouldn’t notice a dramatic slowdown with a reputable antivirus program installed.

What’s the difference between a full scan and a quick scan?

If you’ve used an antivirus program before, you may notice that your service lets you choose between a “full scan” and a “quick scan”. A full scan will look through every file on your computer for malware and might take a while. A quick scan will simply look in the likeliest locations and they usually take a few minutes at most. Quick scans are generally better for routine checkups, while a full scan is better if you believe your machine is infected and want a full search.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.