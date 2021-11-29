Cyber Monday Deal On Antivirus Protection: BitDefender

The holiday season is a great time to pick up some deals on antivirus software, and Cyber Monday is no exception. Bitdefender has a great deal this year.

Antivirus software can be a useful component of your company’s cybersecurity strategy to protect your digital life. The most popular services today are constantly evolving to meet new threats as they pop up and also provide additional tools such as endpoint protection and firewalls.

The best antivirus software should be affordable, but it also should include great key features, such as a password manager and email security scanner.

BitDefender Cyber Monday Deal

This year, BitDefender starts at just $17.99 per year for Cyber Monday. This is a huge savings, considering that the service’s standard entry-level price is $59.99 per year.

How BitDefender Works

BitDefender is a popular antivirus solution due to its wide range of service plans, exceptional customer service and ease of use. For Cyber Monday, BitDefender is cutting 70% off its pricing, so you can start using the platform for as low as $17.99 per year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Will antivirus software slow down my computer?

Any software program you run will require some of your machine’s resources, and antivirus is no exception. The amount of slowdown you experience with an antivirus will depend on the specifications of your machine and the way the software is designed. With that in mind, modern computers are fast enough that you shouldn’t notice a dramatic slowdown with a reputable antivirus program installed.

What’s the difference between a full scan and a quick scan?

If you’ve used an antivirus program before, you may notice that your service lets you choose between a “full scan” and a “quick scan”. A full scan will look through every file on your computer for malware and might take a while. A quick scan will simply look in the likeliest locations and they usually take a few minutes at most. Quick scans are generally better for routine checkups, while a full scan is better if you believe your machine is infected and want a full search.

