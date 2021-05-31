US Markets

Cyber attacks shuts down JBS meat works in Australia - media

Contributor
Melanie Burton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Australia's largest meat works, a unit of Brazil's JBS SA, was hit over the weekend by a major cyber attack on its information systems, an industry news website reported, citing the firm's Australian chief executive.

MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters) - Australia's largest meat works, a unit of Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, was hit over the weekend by a major cyber attack on its information systems, an industry news website reported, citing the firm's Australian chief executive.

The attack shut down operations across Australia, JBS Australia Chief Executive Officer Brent Eastwood told Beefcentral on Sunday. He was not able to say how long the stoppage would last, according to the news website.

It was unclear, according to the report, if operations of the world's largest meatpacker in other countries such as Canada and the United States would also be impacted. Monday marks the U.S. Memorial Day public holiday.

JBS Australia said it was unable to speculate about a resumption of processing operations in the country, and its first priority was to assess the impact and extent of the attack, according to the report.

However, processing operations would be impossible without normal access to IT and internet systems, it said. JBS’s Primo Smallgoods business in Queensland state has also been impacted, the report said.

JBS did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular