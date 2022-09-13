Cyber attacks are among top risks faced by Saudi Aramco, CEO says

Cyber attacks are one of the top risks faced by Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco, on a par with natural disasters and physical attacks, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday at an artificial intelligence summit in Riyadh.

"While these attacks are growing in scale and severity, AI is helping us to fend off some of these threats," Amin Nasser said.

