Cybeats Unveils $5M Private Placement Offering

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.
Cybeats Technologies Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering to raise up to $5 million by selling 31.25 million units of the company. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with the funds aimed at bolstering sales, marketing, and working capital. This move replaces a previous financing plan to enhance flexibility and align with long-term goals.
