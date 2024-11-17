News & Insights

Cybeats Unveils $5M Private Placement Offering

November 17, 2024 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering to raise up to $5 million by selling 31.25 million units of the company. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with the funds aimed at bolstering sales, marketing, and working capital. This move replaces a previous financing plan to enhance flexibility and align with long-term goals.

