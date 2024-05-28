Cybeats Technologies Addresses Filing Delay

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has updated its investors regarding the delay in filing its annual financial documents initially due on April 29, 2024, now expected to be completed by June 30, 2024. The company reassures stakeholders that biweekly updates will continue in compliance with regulatory guidelines, and acknowledges the possibility of a cease trade order if documents are not filed by the revised deadline. Cybeats specializes in SBOM management and software supply chain security, aiming to enhance client operational efficiency and compliance.

