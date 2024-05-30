Cybeats Clinches Major Cybersecurity Deal in Water Sector

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has secured a landmark deal with one of the globe’s largest water technology providers to deliver cybersecurity solutions amidst increasing cyber threats to U.S. water systems. The agreement leverages Cybeats’ SBOM Studio software, aiming to address urgent cybersecurity issues in critical infrastructure by enhancing transparency and streamlining vulnerability management. The deal marks Cybeats’ expansion into the water infrastructure sector, aligning with heightened regulatory and industry focus on cyber-physical security.

For further insights into TSE:CYBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.