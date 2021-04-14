Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cyanotech's Debt?

As you can see below, Cyanotech had US$7.95m of debt at December 2020, down from US$8.87m a year prior. However, it also had US$3.32m in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.63m.

How Healthy Is Cyanotech's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CYAN Debt to Equity History April 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cyanotech had liabilities of US$6.66m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.30m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.32m as well as receivables valued at US$1.68m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$8.95m.

Cyanotech has a market capitalization of US$19.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Cyanotech will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Cyanotech wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 7.5%, to US$32m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Cyanotech had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$163k at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Surprisingly, we note that it actually reported positive free cash flow of US$1.3m and a profit of US$1.2m. So one might argue that there's still a chance it can get things on the right track. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Cyanotech you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

