Cyanotech Corp Q1 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.37 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$0.47 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.4% to $5.15 million from $6.72 million last year.

Cyanotech Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.37 Mln. vs. -$0.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.22 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.15 Mln vs. $6.72 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.