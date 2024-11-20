CyanConnode Director Invests in Company’s Growth

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings, a leader in Narrowband RF Smart Mesh Networks, announced that Non-Executive Director Lyndon Faulkner has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares, amounting to an investment of £49,700. In addition, Faulkner has been granted options over 500,000 shares, with an exercise price matching the purchase price, set to vest in four years. This move showcases the director’s confidence in the company’s future and may interest investors watching the stock market.

