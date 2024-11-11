News & Insights

CyanConnode Awards Share Options to New Director

November 11, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings, a leader in smart mesh networks, has awarded 1,899,335 share options to its newly appointed Non-Executive Director, Lyndon Faulkner. These options are set to vest over the next four years, starting in November 2025, at a price of 10.53 pence per share. This strategic move underscores CyanConnode’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with company performance.

