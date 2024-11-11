News & Insights

Stocks

CyanConnode Appoints Seasoned Leader Lyndon Faulkner

November 11, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings has appointed Lyndon Faulkner as a Non-Executive Director, bringing over three decades of leadership expertise from companies like Microsoft and Pelican Products. Faulkner will focus on investor relations and strategic growth, receiving compensation through share options. His vast experience in scaling technology companies and leading corporate strategies is expected to significantly benefit CyanConnode.

For further insights into GB:CYAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.