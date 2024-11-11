CyanConnode Appoints Seasoned Leader Lyndon Faulkner

CyanConnode Holdings (GB:CYAN) has released an update.

CyanConnode Holdings has appointed Lyndon Faulkner as a Non-Executive Director, bringing over three decades of leadership expertise from companies like Microsoft and Pelican Products. Faulkner will focus on investor relations and strategic growth, receiving compensation through share options. His vast experience in scaling technology companies and leading corporate strategies is expected to significantly benefit CyanConnode.

