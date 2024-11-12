Cy4Gate SpA Sees Growth Amid Strategic Moves

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.
Cy4Gate SpA reports improved economic indicators for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strategic M&A operations and efforts to reduce seasonality in its business. The company achieved a 5.8% increase in production value and a 12% rise in EBITDA year-over-year, despite challenges in the foreign Forensic Intelligence segment. The company’s ongoing initiatives and new contracts suggest a promising trajectory for growth in both domestic and international markets.
