CY4GATE S.p.A. Schedules Key Shareholders’ Meeting

CY4GATE S.p.A., a leader in cyber security and intelligence, has announced a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, to discuss the acquisition of treasury shares and updates to its articles of association. The meeting will be conducted entirely through a designated representative, with no physical attendance by shareholders.

