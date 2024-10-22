News & Insights

CY4GATE S.p.A. Schedules Key Shareholders’ Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

CY4GATE S.p.A., a leader in cyber security and intelligence, has announced a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, to discuss the acquisition of treasury shares and updates to its articles of association. The meeting will be conducted entirely through a designated representative, with no physical attendance by shareholders.

