News & Insights

Stocks

Cy4Gate Secures €10M in International Contracts

November 11, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

Cy4Gate has secured approximately €10 million in contracts to provide Decision Intelligence solutions to major foreign institutional clients. These contracts involve the supply of a Data Fusion Center utilizing advanced AI techniques and a comprehensive Decision Intelligence platform. This success highlights Cy4Gate’s strong position in the international cyber intelligence market and paves the way for future growth opportunities.

For further insights into IT:CY4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.