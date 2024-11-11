Cy4Gate Secures €10M in International Contracts

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

Cy4Gate has secured approximately €10 million in contracts to provide Decision Intelligence solutions to major foreign institutional clients. These contracts involve the supply of a Data Fusion Center utilizing advanced AI techniques and a comprehensive Decision Intelligence platform. This success highlights Cy4Gate’s strong position in the international cyber intelligence market and paves the way for future growth opportunities.

