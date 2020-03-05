CY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Symbol: CY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.77, changing hands as low as $18.32 per share. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. shares are currently trading down about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.42 per share, with $23.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.03.

