$CXW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CXW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,525,264 of trading volume.

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CXW:

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $931,760 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CXW Government Contracts

We have seen $301,467,987 of award payments to $CXW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CXW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CXW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CXW forecast page.

You can track data on $CXW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.