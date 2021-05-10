CXSE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF (Symbol: CXSE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.38, changing hands as low as $62.38 per share. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXSE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.535 per share, with $81.2551 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.