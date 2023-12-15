CXMT on alleged Samsung leak reiterates commitment to intellectual property

Adds background

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) said on Friday that it respects intellectual property rights, following reports in South Korea that a former Samsung Electronics 005930.KS official allegedly leaked technology to the company.

"CXMT has a robust mechanism to prevent any inflow of third-party confidential information for new hires and current employees," the company said in a statement.

"We do not comment on unverified reports," it said.

South Korean broadcaster MBC reported on Wednesday that prosecutors in Seoul are seeking to arrest a former Samsung Electronics official. According to the report, the official is accused of stealing Samsung Electronics' core DRAM memory chip-related information and sharing it with Chinese chipmaker CXMT.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((yelin.mo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.