News & Insights

CXMT on alleged Samsung leak reiterates commitment to intellectual property

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 15, 2023 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Adds background

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) said on Friday that it respects intellectual property rights, following reports in South Korea that a former Samsung Electronics 005930.KS official allegedly leaked technology to the company.

"CXMT has a robust mechanism to prevent any inflow of third-party confidential information for new hires and current employees," the company said in a statement.

"We do not comment on unverified reports," it said.

South Korean broadcaster MBC reported on Wednesday that prosecutors in Seoul are seeking to arrest a former Samsung Electronics official. According to the report, the official is accused of stealing Samsung Electronics' core DRAM memory chip-related information and sharing it with Chinese chipmaker CXMT.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((yelin.mo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.