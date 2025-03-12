$CXM stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CXM stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,169,122 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CXM:
$CXM Insider Trading Activity
$CXM insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER H LEE sold 225,000 shares for an estimated $1,658,250
- MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,606 shares for an estimated $477,202.
- DIANE ADAMS (CHIEF CULTURE & TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,560 shares for an estimated $322,252.
- RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,336 shares for an estimated $293,775.
- ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,167 shares for an estimated $215,978.
- SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,503 shares for an estimated $163,995.
- JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,486 shares for an estimated $64,433.
$CXM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $CXM stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 4,646,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,262,696
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,516,202 shares (+93.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,711,906
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 2,851,106 shares (+96.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,091,845
- NORGES BANK added 1,949,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,476,604
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,813,927 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,327,683
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,805,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,958,115
- KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,727,244 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,351,596
