$CXM stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CXM stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,169,122 of trading volume.

$CXM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CXM:

$CXM insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER H LEE sold 225,000 shares for an estimated $1,658,250

MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,606 shares for an estimated $477,202 .

. DIANE ADAMS (CHIEF CULTURE & TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,560 shares for an estimated $322,252 .

. RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,336 shares for an estimated $293,775 .

. ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,167 shares for an estimated $215,978 .

. SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,503 shares for an estimated $163,995 .

. JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,486 shares for an estimated $64,433.

$CXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $CXM stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

