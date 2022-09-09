CXM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sprinklr Inc (Symbol: CXM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.35, changing hands as high as $13.25 per share. Sprinklr Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.4075 per share, with $20.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.30.

